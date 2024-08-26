Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 147.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 156.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 167,434 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

