Financial Comparison: Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) & Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Ablynx and Poseida Therapeutics are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ablynx and Poseida Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A Poseida Therapeutics $88.46 million 3.13 -$123.43 million ($1.19) -2.40

Ablynx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Poseida Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ablynx and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ablynx N/A N/A N/A Poseida Therapeutics -127.48% -121.01% -39.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ablynx and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 412.82%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Ablynx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ablynx beats Poseida Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ablynx

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications. It is also involved in the development of P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, and renal cancers; P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and P-PSMA-101, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate under Phase 1 clinical trial for treating mCRPC. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-FVIII-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of hemophilia A; P-OTC-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; and P-PAH-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of phenylketonuria. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

