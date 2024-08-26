Financial Comparison: Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) versus Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB)

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) and Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovaro has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atossa Therapeutics and Renovaro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Renovaro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Atossa Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 304.93%. Given Atossa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atossa Therapeutics is more favorable than Renovaro.

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and Renovaro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.09 million ($0.24) -5.92 Renovaro N/A N/A -$39.68 million ($0.78) -0.88

Atossa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renovaro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and Renovaro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Therapeutics N/A -32.79% -31.25% Renovaro N/A -59.59% -47.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Renovaro shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Renovaro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats Renovaro on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It also develops immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV. It also develops RENB-DC-11, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for pancreatic cancer; RENB-DC-12-XX, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for other solid tumors; and RENB-HV-21 for treating HIV with allogeneic natural killer (NK) and gamma delta T-cells. It has strategic partnerships with the University of California, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Caring Cross. The company was formerly known as Renovaro Biosciences Inc. and changed its name to Renovaro Inc. in February 2024. Renovaro Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

