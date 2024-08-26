Financial Contrast: InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) versus Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) and Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and Brookdale Senior Living, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookdale Senior Living 0 1 2 0 2.67

Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Brookdale Senior Living’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookdale Senior Living is more favorable than InnovAge.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48% Brookdale Senior Living -5.71% -44.72% -3.55%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares InnovAge and Brookdale Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

InnovAge has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookdale Senior Living has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and Brookdale Senior Living’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $741.33 million 1.16 -$6.52 million ($0.24) -26.38 Brookdale Senior Living $3.07 billion 0.45 -$189.01 million ($0.77) -9.29

InnovAge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookdale Senior Living. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookdale Senior Living, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookdale Senior Living beats InnovAge on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding, multi-story communities and freestanding, single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living for the Company’s residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that provides various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and healthcare needs. It also manages communities on behalf of others. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

