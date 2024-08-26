First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NYSE FAF opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in First American Financial by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in First American Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 22.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 115,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

