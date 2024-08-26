First Citizens Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.