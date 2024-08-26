First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

