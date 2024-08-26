First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

