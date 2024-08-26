Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Trading Up 7.5%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.00. 359,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,314,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price target on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$850.15 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 50.73, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

