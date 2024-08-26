Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Trading Up 7.5%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.00. 359,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,314,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price target on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Price Performance
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fission Uranium
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.