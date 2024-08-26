Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 18,100.0% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.37.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $82.46 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

