Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) COO Sells $60,705.00 in Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,880.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Flushing Financial Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $14.53 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $422.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

