Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) & Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) and Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Foghorn Therapeutics and Intellipharmaceutics International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foghorn Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 84.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

61.5% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Intellipharmaceutics International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Foghorn Therapeutics has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Intellipharmaceutics International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foghorn Therapeutics $35.19 million 9.69 -$98.43 million ($2.20) -3.64 Intellipharmaceutics International $660,000.00 0.00 -$2.89 million ($0.16) N/A

Intellipharmaceutics International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foghorn Therapeutics. Foghorn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellipharmaceutics International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Intellipharmaceutics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foghorn Therapeutics -274.23% N/A -31.14% Intellipharmaceutics International N/A N/A N/A

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It develops FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM that is in phase I for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia/myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing therapies for mutant cancers, such as Non-Small Cell Lung, bladder, endometrial, colorectal, and melanoma cancers; and dependent cancers, including prostate cancer and diffuse large b-cell lymphoma. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel oncology therapeutics against a transcription factor target; and Eli Lilly and Company for developing FHD-909, a selective ATPase inhibitor of BRM. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression; and Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. In addition, it provides Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Further, the company is developing OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Regabatin XR, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. It has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

