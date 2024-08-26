Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 1.6% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.10. 10,454,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 54,414,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.