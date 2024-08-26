FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

FORM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $51.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $278,332.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $278,332.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

