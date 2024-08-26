Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,261 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $20,283.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,485 shares in the company, valued at $948,456.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Backblaze Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $273.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.03. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 48.62% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Backblaze from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Backblaze during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

