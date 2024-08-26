FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.98. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

