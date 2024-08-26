FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $5.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on A. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $140.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,874 shares of company stock worth $2,811,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.