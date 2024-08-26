FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $5.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on A. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.
Agilent Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of A opened at $140.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,874 shares of company stock worth $2,811,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
