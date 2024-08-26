FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Dollarama Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOL. Desjardins raised their target price on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$132.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.80.

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama stock opened at C$135.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. Dollarama has a one year low of C$84.86 and a one year high of C$135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$118.10.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 324.09%.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,991.16. In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,991.16. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,415. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.