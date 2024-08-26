FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Issued By Stifel Canada

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 3.3 %

TSE TKO opened at C$3.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.16. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$909.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$137.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.00 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 8.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00. In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00. Also, Director Anu Dhir purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.46 per share, with a total value of C$100,340.00. Insiders acquired 54,700 shares of company stock worth $170,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

