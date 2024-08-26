FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Issued By Stifel Canada

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2024

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKOFree Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Report on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Stock Up 3.3 %

TSE TKO opened at C$3.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.16. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$909.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$137.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.00 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 8.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00. In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00. Also, Director Anu Dhir purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.46 per share, with a total value of C$100,340.00. Insiders acquired 54,700 shares of company stock worth $170,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.