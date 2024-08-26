FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Lowered by B. Riley

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $8.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.57.

Get Our Latest Report on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY opened at $180.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,543.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96,846 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.