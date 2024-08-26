FY2025 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Increased by Analyst

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $9.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.10. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

TGT opened at $158.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Target by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $647,652,000 after purchasing an additional 279,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

