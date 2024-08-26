FY2025 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited Lowered by Stifel Canada (NYSE:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Stifel Canada dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 3.6 %

TGB opened at $2.29 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $669.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $100.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.01 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

