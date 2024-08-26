FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By Zacks Research

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $42.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $40.93. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $35.09 per share.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $847.37 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $955.97 and its 200-day moving average is $946.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

