FY2026 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.57.

TSE LUN opened at C$13.96 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

