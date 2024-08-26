FY2026 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a report released on Friday, August 23rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.97. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($7.46) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2027 earnings at $17.68 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $39.44 EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRNA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Moderna Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $82.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,238 shares of company stock valued at $49,455,904 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.