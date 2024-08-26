FY2027 EPS Estimates for COMPASS Pathways plc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for COMPASS Pathways’ current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ FY2028 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $7.19 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 60,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

