Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.88

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.88 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 1153693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $141,537,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 781,906 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,936,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,564,000 after purchasing an additional 350,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

