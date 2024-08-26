GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) and Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pro Medicus and GE HealthCare Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro Medicus 0 0 0 0 N/A GE HealthCare Technologies 0 5 6 1 2.67

GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.05%. Given GE HealthCare Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GE HealthCare Technologies is more favorable than Pro Medicus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.8% of Pro Medicus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pro Medicus and GE HealthCare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro Medicus N/A N/A N/A GE HealthCare Technologies 8.10% 25.26% 5.79%

Dividends

Pro Medicus pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. GE HealthCare Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Pro Medicus pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GE HealthCare Technologies pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GE HealthCare Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pro Medicus and GE HealthCare Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro Medicus N/A N/A N/A $0.02 6,700.00 GE HealthCare Technologies $19.52 billion 1.98 $1.57 billion $3.42 24.79

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pro Medicus. GE HealthCare Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro Medicus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GE HealthCare Technologies beats Pro Medicus on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro Medicus

(Get Free Report)

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform. It also provides healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; and integration products. In addition, the company offers Visage Ease Pro, a mobile application that provides users the ability to interpret various diagnostic imaging studies stored on a Visage 7 server. The company provides its products under the Visage RIS, Visage RIS/PACS, Visage 7, Visage Ease Pro, and Visage Ease names. Pro Medicus Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Australia.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. The Imaging segment offers molecular imaging, computed tomography (CT) scanning, magnetic resonance (MR) imaging, image-guided therapy, X-ray systems, and women’s health products. The Ultrasound segment provides medical devices and solutions for screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of certain diseases in clinical areas, such as radiology and primary care, women’s health, cardiovascular, and point of care and handheld ultrasound solutions, as well as surgical visualization and guidance products. The Patient Care Solutions segment provides medical devices, consumables, services, and digital solutions. Its portfolio includes patient monitoring solutions, anesthesia delivery and respiratory care products, electrocardiogram solutions, maternal infant care products, and consumables and services. The Pharmaceutical Diagnostics supplies diagnostic agents, including CT, angiography and X-ray, MR, single-photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography, and ultrasound to the radiology and nuclear medicine industry. The segment also provides contrast media pharmaceuticals that are administered to a patient prior to certain diagnostic scans to increase the visibility of tissues or structures during imaging exams; and molecular imaging agents or radiopharmaceuticals, which are molecular tracers labeled with radioisotopes. It has an AI collaboration with Mass General Brigham. The company was formerly known as GE Healthcare Holding LLC and changed its name to GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.