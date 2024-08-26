Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading Up 10.7%

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.27 ($0.58). Approximately 902,864 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 712,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

Geiger Counter Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.29. The company has a market cap of £57.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.76 and a beta of 1.09.

About Geiger Counter

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

