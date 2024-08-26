Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Generac were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $155,707,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Generac by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 831.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,956,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Generac Trading Up 4.4 %

Generac stock opened at $156.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

