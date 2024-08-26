General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 0.8% Higher

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $171.15 and last traded at $171.02. 903,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,815,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average of $161.52.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

