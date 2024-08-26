Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) rose 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 111,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 538,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.64.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GETY

Getty Images Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $106,515.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,759.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $106,515.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,759.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $40,142.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $262,851. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.