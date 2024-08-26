Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GEI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

GEI stock opened at C$21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.45. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$23.64.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.4421679 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

