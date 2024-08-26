Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLDFree Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,687 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.12 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

