Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,591,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 3,969,370 shares.The stock last traded at $1.47 and had previously closed at $1.45.

Globalstar Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

