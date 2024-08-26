Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives $16.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 667,015 shares of company stock worth $10,598,138. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,472,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 197,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,203,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

