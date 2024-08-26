Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Down 2.2%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $487.42 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

