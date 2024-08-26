HC Wainwright Weighs in on DRDGOLD Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of DRDGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DRDGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of DRD opened at $8.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $749.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.06. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

