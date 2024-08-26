Head to Head Analysis: GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) versus Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) and Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Haier Electronics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 2.95% 12.42% 3.94% Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.63 billion 1.42 $33.11 million $1.60 46.32 Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Haier Electronics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Haier Electronics Group has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. Haier Electronics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and Haier Electronics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Haier Electronics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Haier Electronics Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Haier Electronics Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Haier Electronics Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, Danavox, BlueParrott, FalCom, and SteelSeries brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Haier Electronics Group

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

