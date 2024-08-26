Head-To-Head Comparison: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) versus GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bandwidth and GSE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 1 3 5 0 2.44 GSE Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bandwidth presently has a consensus target price of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 48.38%. GSE Systems has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.99%. Given GSE Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GSE Systems is more favorable than Bandwidth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

68.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of GSE Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bandwidth has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bandwidth and GSE Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $662.03 million 0.71 -$16.34 million ($1.12) -15.47 GSE Systems $44.79 million 0.29 -$8.72 million ($2.87) -1.41

GSE Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bandwidth. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -3.21% -1.92% -0.52% GSE Systems -17.08% -137.64% -34.22%

Summary

Bandwidth beats GSE Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About GSE Systems

(Get Free Report)

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The segment also offers in-service testing for engineering programs focused on ASME OM code; in-service inspection for specialty engineering including ASME Section XI; software solutions; mechanical and civil/structural design; electrical, instrumentation, and controls design; digital controls/cyber security; and fire protection solutions for nuclear power plant design modifications. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides technical talent and specialty services comprising professional and training services, procedure writing services, and flexible staffing and talent acquisition services for energy, engineering, construction, government, infrastructure, environmental, and manufacturing industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.