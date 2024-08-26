Head to Head Review: Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) vs. ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Milestone Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.23 -$22.13 million ($3.11) -1.13 Milestone Scientific $8.42 million 9.54 -$6.93 million ($0.10) -10.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Milestone Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ReWalk Robotics and Milestone Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 1 3.50 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.15%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -102.03% -41.89% -30.83% Milestone Scientific -74.50% -93.64% -63.54%

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Milestone Scientific on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc., a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. In addition, the company offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances, and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. Further, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer-controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Additionally, the company offers company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.