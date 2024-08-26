Head-To-Head Survey: Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WesBanco and Bay National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $831.96 million 2.32 $159.03 million $2.40 13.53 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 15.22% 5.90% 0.79% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares WesBanco and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

WesBanco has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WesBanco and Bay National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 4 3 0 2.43 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

WesBanco currently has a consensus target price of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Bay National.

Summary

WesBanco beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. In addition, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

