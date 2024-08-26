Head to Head Survey: enGene (ENGN) & Its Peers

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 449 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare enGene to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.6%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 5,072.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get enGene alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares enGene and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -3.94 enGene Competitors $159.30 million -$18.95 million -57.54

Volatility & Risk

enGene’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

enGene has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for enGene and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 755 2455 5770 67 2.57

enGene currently has a consensus price target of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 435.83%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 17.43%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,416.40% -123.82% -24.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

enGene beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.