Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives C$9.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.54.
Several analysts have weighed in on HWX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HWX
Insider Activity at Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.26. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of C$164.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6277778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.