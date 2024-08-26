Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives C$9.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on HWX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

In related news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79. In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$770,297.12. Also, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$136,070.79. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.26. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of C$164.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6277778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

