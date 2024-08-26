HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after buying an additional 149,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $7,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,511 shares of company stock worth $6,314,446. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

