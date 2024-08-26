Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

HTLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $55.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $369,475 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

