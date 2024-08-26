Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Down 9.7%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report) was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02). Approximately 247,975,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 163,749,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

Helium One Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £92.57 million, a P/E ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 0.14.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

