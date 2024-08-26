Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.88.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 3.2 %
HP opened at $33.45 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helmerich & Payne
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.