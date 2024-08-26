Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $11,759,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in M&T Bank by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 72,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,049 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $168.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

