Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $864.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Herbalife by 22.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

